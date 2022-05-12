Neither recognition nor security perception for Kosovo

Journalist and audiovisual producer born in Madrid in 1985. From 2012 to 2018 he lived on the Anatolian peninsula, in Ankara, covering the region for Basque newspaper Gara and Spanish analysis centre Esglobal. In 2018, after years of sporadic travel around the Balkan peninsula, he settled in the region to deepen his knowledge of Kosovo and North Macedonia. He now lives in Skopje. Besides his two media homes, Gara and Esglobal, he contributes to CTXT, La Marea, Público and El País-PlanetaFuturo.