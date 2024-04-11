“When you speak Sardinian, you are speaking with a brother”

With a background in Philology and in International Relations, Mariona Miret is a language revitaliser. When she was living and volunteering in Sardinia, she experimented first-hand what it means to face a language extinction situation, and that left a deep imprint on her. From then on, she started getting active to understand the situation of minority language communities in Europe, and since 2020 she collaborates with Chambra d'Òc, an association promoting Occitan in the mountain valleys of Piedmont. Miret is also an Aranese Occitan translator.

