The Amazigh Spring was a turning point and reference in the identity struggle of an entire people

Graduate in Social Education from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Graduate in General Biology from the University of Fez (Morocco), and Postgraduate in Social Conflicts and Mediation in Conflict Resolution at the Sant Joan de Déu University School attached to the University of Barcelona. Baha is a former president of the Casa Amaziga in Catalonia and is currently a social educator for children and young people under the tutelage of the Catalan Government's DGAIA. He was a teacher of Amazigh language and culture from 2008 to 2014. He collaborates with the Catalan Ministry of Education as a speaker at conferences on the culture of students of Amazigh origin and is co-author of various works on Amazigh education and the Amazigh movement.