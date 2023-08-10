The Sahel, the territory Hegel did not consider

Èlia Borràs (Celrà, 1996) graduated in Journalism from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). Based in Burkina Faso as a freelance correspondent since 2022, she covers the Sahel region. She has published in El País, The Guardian, and Diari Ara on the armed conflict in the area. She has also published on the resistance of its peoples, the coups d'état in West Africa, as well as cultural expressions and anti-colonial sentiment that has taken root in the region. Her work has been recognised with the Africa Mundi Best Reporting Award (2022). She has also worked as a journalist in Central America and Spain.

