Crimea: 10 years of Russian annexation bring on new phase of Tatar question

Abel Riu holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Barcelona (UB) and a master's degree in Russian and Eurasian Studies from the University of Uppsala (UU). Co-founder and president of the Catalonia Global Institute, his area of specialization is the affairs related to the countries of the former Soviet Union. He regularly collaborates in various Catalan media. In recent years, he has developed his career in the field of foreign affairs at various international institutions and bodies.