Two-month blockade sets new extreme test for Nagorno-Karabakh’s ability to resist

With a background in Political Science, mostly focused on conflict studies and peace work, Lika Zakaryan is interested in storytelling. Her stories are about human beings in conflicts and wars, mostly connected to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. When the war started in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, she understood what it means to face a war and feel all the horrors of it. She was writing war diaries which later became a book called 44 days: Diary from an Invisible War, which became the base of the Invisible Republic documentary.