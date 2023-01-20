For Sardinian language, (almost) all work is yet to be done

12.12.2022 10.30 h Irish receives official language status in Northern Ireland New legislation aims to “enhance and protect” use of language by public administration

28.11.2022 14.00 h Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez completes one year in detention International organisations, UN experts call for immediate release

23.11.2022 11.45 h UK Supreme Court says Scotland cannot call independence referendum unilaterally Judges argue it is “reserved matter” of UK Parliament, further say right of self-determination does not apply