Failure of diplomacy condemned Western Sahara to war

01.12.2020 10.45 h West Papuan independence movement sets up government in exile ULMWP says new body reserves “right to make unilateral declaration of independence,” demands referendum to end Indonesian occupation

11.11.2020 14.30 h Yet one more step towards end of Hong Kong’s autonomy as Legislative Council is left without opposition lawmakers China passes resolution allowing KH government to oust pro-sovereignty legislators · Pro-democratic lawmakers resign en masse in protest

04.11.2020 11.00 h Puerto Rico referendum: 52% of votes for US statehood Poll has been sixth on the matter since 1963 · Final decision up to US Congress