The English Brexit and the future of the union

Political Scientist. He also holds a masters in Communication and Cultural Studies from the University of Girona, and a masters in Politics and Democracy from the UNED. He is an assistant lecturer and PhD researcher at the University of Kent in Canterbury (United Kingdom). Before his post at Kent, Carles worked as an associate lecturer in political science at the University of Girona (2016-2019). His main field of research is Comparative Politics, with a substantive interest in nationalism, secession, and political parties.

