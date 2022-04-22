Turkish, Iranian forces kill dozens in Kurdistan in a week

A new wave of attacks that several regions of Kurdistan are suffering at the hands of the Turkish and Iranian armed forces has left dozens killed in just one week. In northern Syria, towns along the Turkish-Syrian border are being bombed by the Turkish air force in a new punitive operation against the autonomous system led by the left-wing Kurdish movement. Meanwhile, the security forces of Iran's theocratic regime are suppressing anti-government protests in Kurdish-majority regions.

Last night & this morning, Turkey conducted a series of aerial attacks across NES. So far, 11 civilians have reportedly been killed (1 journalist) and 6 injured (2 journalists). The attacks occurred across US- and Russian-controlled airspace; both likely gave the green light. pic.twitter.com/nhphvPZ8XG

The SDF has blamed Russia and the United States for Turkey’s continued punitive operations against the AANES. The AANES defense force believes that the Turkish Air Force would not have launched a new wave of attacks against its territory if Moscow and Washington had not given tacit approval.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed on several occasions to completely destroy the AANES self-government. Apart from several waves of airstrikes, the Turkish army invaded the northern part of Syria on three occasions: in 2016-2017, it occupied the area of Jarabulus and Al-Bab; in 2018, it did the same in Efrîn; and finally in 2019, it conquered the Serê Kaniyê-Girê Spî (Tel Abyad) sector. As a result, Turkey currently occupies nearly 9,000 square kilometres of territory along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Ankara claims the operation comes as a response to the attack on Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue on November 13, in which 6 people were killed and 81 were injured. The Turkish government says that the attack was ordered by the PKK. Kurdish politico-military organizations deny this and claim that the attack was organized by elements within the Turkish state itself.