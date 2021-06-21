News
Corsican voters lend overwhelming support to parties demanding autonomy status
Corsican nationalist parties receive more than 2/3 of votes in island’s Assembly election
Simeoni’s Femu a Corsica party (pro-autonomy), won 40.6% of the votes under the Fà Populu Inseme electoral name. Thanks to a majority bonus system, this will translate into an absolute majority in the Assembly, with 32 seats out of 63.
Second placed was Laurent Marcangeli’s French conservative alliance, with 32% of the votes and 17 seats. An alliance of the Party of the Corsican Nation (PNC, pro-autonomy) and Corsica Libera (pro-independence), with 15.1% of the vote and 8 seats, took the third place. Pro-independence Core in Fronte, with 12.3% of the vote and 6 seats, became the fourth largest. No French left-wing party will have seats in the Assembly.
Yesterday’s election left two big winners in the Corsican nationalist camp. On the one hand, Gilles Simeoni, who has been rewarded for his decision no to repeat an alliance with the PNC and Corsica Libera —in 2017, the three blocs had run together under the Pè a Corsica label. On the other, Jean-Félix Benedetti, leader of Core in Fronte, which has become the largest pro-independence party in the Assembly, ahead of Jean-Guy Talamoni’s Corsica Libera.
All three lists were running for election under a proposal to negotiate a statute of autonomy for Corsica that would allow the Corsican Assembly to pass its own laws for the island. Simeoni called on the other two nationalist candidates, as well as other Corsican organisations, to create a “platform as big as possible” so that the upcoming term will be the one of the “concretion” of a “political solution with the [French] state” and of the “collective project” of the Corsican people.
Simeoni’s government already came out of the polls in 2017 with such a mandate. However, French President Emmanuel Macron was quick to reject legislative autonomy for Corsica, official status for Corsican, or the creation of a resident’s status. Macron ended up offering Corsicans a much reduced status that would have allowed the Corsican Assembly to adapt certain French laws to island’s politics, however without law-making powers.