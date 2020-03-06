Step by step, China gives less and less room to minoritised languages

28.01.2021 13.30 h Alsace president calls for withdrawal from Grand-Est, re-establishment of region of its own French prime minister admits he does not “feel” that “immense regions” can meet needs for “proximity” policies

15.01.2021 14.15 h Minority Safepack: European Commission rules out promoting new legal measures for minoritised languages EU institution “has turned its back on minorities and signatory citizens,” denounces organisation promoting the European Citizens’ Initiative