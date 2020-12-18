Quebec Inuit seek to achieve autonomy through “self-determination process”

15.01.2021 14.15 h Minority Safepack: European Commission rules out promoting new legal measures for minoritised languages EU institution “has turned its back on minorities and signatory citizens,” denounces organisation promoting the European Citizens’ Initiative

15.01.2021 10.45 h Canada’s first all-Inuktut language TV channel to broadcast 24 hours a day Uvagut TV seeks to contribute to preservation of Inuit languages and culture

22.12.2020 13.15 h Former Kurdish MP Leyla Güven sentenced to 22 years in prison “This is a decision against all Kurds,” says HDP party