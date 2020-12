Our 10 most read articles of 2020

This story byfrom Stepanakert and Yerevan is part of the series “For our fellow women, for our peoples,” and portrays aspects of Nagorno-Karabakh society from the point of view of five women. A much valuable text after the upheaval that the small country of the Caucasus has suffered this autumn.This CIEMEN-commissioned research carried out by University of Lleida sociologistsandon the situation of the collective rights of minoritised groups in Catalonia is the only non-journalistic content of 2020 that is among the most read in Nationalia. The work is part of the Collective Rights Collection that this newspaper has been publishing since 2017. [This content is only available in Catalan.]Three weeks before the war started, we were writing about fears of Karabakh’s Armenian population of an attack by Azerbaijani forces. We spoke to Karabakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, who regreted that “instead of preparing its population for peace, Azerbaijan has been preparing it for war.”As the Karabakh war unfolded, another armed conflict began in the Horn of Africa over control of the federal state of Tigray in northern Ethiopia. In this explainer,looked onto the reasons why. The war is still going onin just two months it has cost the lives of several thousand people. More than 1 million have had to flee their homes.Why is the loss of linguistic diversity accelerating, and what needs to be done to reverse it? Linguistsandgive many answers in this analysis, which covers from the beginning of the Modern Age to the present day, with examples of the resistance that is emerging around the world against such a cultural catastrophe. [This content is only available in Catalan.]In line with the previous article, at the beginning of the year we told you that the Council governing the schools of this Scottish archipelago had decided that all children starting primary school will be enrolled by default in Gaelic-medium schooling. Parents who want the English-medium system instead must expressly state so.The start of the war on 27 September between Azerbaijan and the Armenian forces is our most read content on Karabakh in 2020. More recently, we have devoted others to explaining in depth the regional context and the consequences of the war, like this one by, or this one bywriting from Karabakh.The historical trajectory and current debates on the national identity of the Balkan country are the main arguments on the first of the contents placed on our 2020’s top 3. An in-depth report byfrom Skopje that helps understand the phenomenon of nation-building.The coronavirus has also made it into the list of most read articles. The pandemic has done so with this content —2020’s most read brief newson a protest by a pro-independence organization in South Tyrol, which blamed the Italian state for mismanaging the health crisis and not respecting the powers of the Alpine autonomous province.We come to the most read content of 2020, which is also an article related to linguistic diversity. In this case, more specifically, about the diversity of alphabets. In March, we drew on the news of the Mongolian government’s plans to spread the usage of an 8-century old traditional alphabet to dive into the existence of several unique alphabets around the world.