Pro-autonomy, pro-democracy demonstrations resume in Hong Kong

04.05.2020 18.15 h Amazigh music legend Idir dies at 70 Kabyle songwriter stood out in the defence of cultural diversity and minoritised peoples

04.05.2020 10.45 h “Away from Rome”: independence slogans written with fire on mountains in South Tyrol Protesters criticise centralization of management of coronavirus crisis in Italy

21.04.2020 15.00 h Seizing lockdown time to speak Basque “more, with more people and on more occasions” Euskaraldia’s initiative proposes videos and messages to reflect on the language and promote its use from home