Bougainville faces tough decision to reopen controversial mine to fund independence

19.03.2020 10.00 h Scottish government “pauses work” on second independence referendum Holyrood had backed plans to hold the vote before the end of 2020

06.03.2020 10.45 h China is further limiting Tibetan-medium education, HRW report warns Authorities implement new Chinese-medium system in primary schools

04.03.2020 11.30 h Senegalese government, MFDC reaffirm commitment to find solution to Casamance conflict Talks take place with mediation of Community of Sant’Egidio